Zero Trading 28.8% Lower This Week (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. One Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000617 BTC on exchanges. Zero has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and $20,986.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zero has traded 28.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.83 or 0.00364587 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.33 or 0.00167508 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.98 or 0.00248592 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00011805 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003998 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,039,030 coins. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

