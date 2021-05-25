Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $94.90 million-$95.70 million.

Shares of NYSE ZH traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,313. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.86. Zhihu has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $73.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.97 million. Equities research analysts expect that Zhihu will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $15.60 price objective on the stock.

Zhihu Company Profile

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

