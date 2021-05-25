Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on Z. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zillow Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Zillow Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $158.25.

Shares of NASDAQ Z traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,009,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,476,517. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $54.31 and a 12-month high of $208.11. The stock has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 703.48 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.65 and its 200 day moving average is $134.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%.

In other news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 13,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $2,344,120.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 94,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total value of $12,036,947.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,987,202.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 491,897 shares of company stock worth $70,785,192. Corporate insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

