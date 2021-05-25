ZINC Trading 16.6% Lower This Week (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 25th. ZINC has a total market cap of $128,749.60 and $699.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZINC has traded down 16.6% against the dollar. One ZINC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00067347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00017075 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $353.96 or 0.00937710 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,654.12 or 0.09680543 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

ZINC Coin Profile

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. The official website for ZINC is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

ZINC Coin Trading

