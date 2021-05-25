Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Karen Blasing Sells 1,500 Shares

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.68, for a total value of $262,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,980.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Karen Blasing also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 10th, Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $249,510.00.
- On Monday, April 26th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.85, for a total value of $387,700.00.
- On Monday, April 12th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.05, for a total value of $374,100.00.
- On Thursday, April 1st, Karen Blasing sold 500 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00.
- On Monday, March 29th, Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.21, for a total value of $249,315.00.
- On Monday, March 15th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.62, for a total value of $367,240.00.
NASDAQ ZS traded down $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.74. 3,172,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,973,834. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.96 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.83 and a 12-month high of $230.88.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.08% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently commented on ZS. BTIG Research raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.96.
Zscaler Company Profile
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?
Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.