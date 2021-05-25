Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Karen Blasing Sells 1,500 Shares

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.68, for a total value of $262,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,980.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Karen Blasing also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zscaler alerts:

On Monday, May 10th, Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $249,510.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.85, for a total value of $387,700.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.05, for a total value of $374,100.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Karen Blasing sold 500 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.21, for a total value of $249,315.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.62, for a total value of $367,240.00.

NASDAQ ZS traded down $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.74. 3,172,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,973,834. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.96 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.83 and a 12-month high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $157.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.45 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZS. BTIG Research raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.96.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.