Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $371,000 Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Upwork were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Upwork alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Upwork from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Upwork currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

In related news, Director Gary Steele sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $284,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,992.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $52,779.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 325,865 shares of company stock valued at $14,325,889 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

UPWK opened at $43.32 on Tuesday. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.75 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.67 and a 200-day moving average of $42.41.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Upwork Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.