Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth $649,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth $37,321,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth $19,710,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,404,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,343,000 after purchasing an additional 193,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth $6,918,000. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $90.13 on Tuesday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.76 and a 1 year high of $94.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.76.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $885.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 4.78%. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

AMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.63.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $921,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,851 shares in the company, valued at $3,947,862.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total value of $153,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,223.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,098 shares of company stock valued at $4,116,924. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

