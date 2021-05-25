Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,141 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,482,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,565,000 after acquiring an additional 252,080 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $5,013,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 398.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 84,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $513,000. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRCY shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mercury Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.25.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $527,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,358 shares in the company, valued at $17,260,935.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $54,970.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,540.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,043 shares of company stock valued at $866,821. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $63.33 on Tuesday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.40 and a twelve month high of $92.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.32 and a 200-day moving average of $73.39.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $256.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.