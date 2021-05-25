Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 445 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 387,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 367,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,527,000 after purchasing an additional 46,266 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,799,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 160,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,082,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,063,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $163.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 0.78. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.85 and a twelve month high of $252.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 22.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

KNSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Compass Point raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist dropped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.33.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $774,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,024,616.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

