Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 557 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,964 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 40.5% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 28.6% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 1.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 408,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,525,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 6,065.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on MTH. Wolfe Research began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

In other Meritage Homes news, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $709,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $225,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,570,973 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTH opened at $105.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.28 and a fifty-two week high of $120.19.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

