Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $41.99

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.99 and traded as low as $41.72. Zurich Insurance Group shares last traded at $41.93, with a volume of 32,391 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZURVY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Zurich Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Zurich Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup downgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zurich Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.64.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.