-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) to post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Bill.com posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.13). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BILL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.33.

In related news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $261,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $261,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $1,113,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,999,549.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,326 shares of company stock worth $18,478,533. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Bill.com by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BILL traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,962,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,823. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.37 and a 200-day moving average of $143.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.32 and a beta of 2.36. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $61.75 and a 12-month high of $195.95.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

