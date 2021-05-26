-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) to announce ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.08). SmileDirectClub posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SmileDirectClub.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens cut their target price on SmileDirectClub from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.79.

In other news, Director William H. Frist purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,007.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in SmileDirectClub by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in SmileDirectClub by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 645,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,711,000 after buying an additional 243,379 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 133,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 18.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SDC stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.99. The company had a trading volume of 191,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,874,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.12. SmileDirectClub has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SmileDirectClub (SDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.