-$0.23 EPS Expected for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.34). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.99). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.80 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 653.70%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BCRX. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.05.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.56. 45,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,961,355. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average is $9.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.71. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $14.97.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $88,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 173.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

