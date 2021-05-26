$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.35. Old Second Bancorp posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Old Second Bancorp.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $34.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Director Jill E. York purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $53,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Ladowicz sold 14,500 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $199,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $297,640. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 177,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 89,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,063. The company has a market capitalization of $393.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.69. Old Second Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $14.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Old Second Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Second Bancorp (OSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.