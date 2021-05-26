$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.47. Silvercrest Asset Management Group reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 19.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of SAMG stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.32. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.03 million, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 509,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 120,217 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 244,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. 44.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.