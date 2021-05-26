$0.43 EPS Expected for BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) will report $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BrightView’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.49. BrightView reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrightView will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. BrightView had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $651.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. BrightView’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BrightView by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,168,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,456,000 after buying an additional 51,487 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,053,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,651,000 after purchasing an additional 93,500 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BrightView by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,262,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,293,000 after buying an additional 162,583 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BrightView by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,229,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,741,000 after buying an additional 78,312 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in BrightView by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,780,000 after purchasing an additional 107,546 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BV traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.16. 6,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -130.46 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.09. BrightView has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $19.17.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

