$0.53 EPS Expected for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) This Quarter

Posted by on May 26th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) will report earnings per share of $0.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.56. Repligen posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Repligen will report full year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.29. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RGEN. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.20.

Shares of RGEN traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.13. 572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,174. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $109.38 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.77 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.25.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $4,165,161.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,210,464.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.85, for a total transaction of $50,402.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,467,557.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,559 shares of company stock valued at $13,203,676 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Repligen by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,477,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,178,000 after purchasing an additional 166,364 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Repligen by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,319,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $256,461,000 after buying an additional 130,709 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,251,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,324,000 after buying an additional 13,120 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,122,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,129,000 after buying an additional 36,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Repligen by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,078,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,605,000 after buying an additional 41,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repligen (RGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit