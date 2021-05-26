$0.53 EPS Expected for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) will report earnings per share of $0.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.56. Repligen posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Repligen will report full year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.29. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Repligen.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RGEN. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.20.

Shares of RGEN traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.13. 572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,174. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $109.38 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.77 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.25.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $4,165,161.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,210,464.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.85, for a total transaction of $50,402.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,467,557.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,559 shares of company stock valued at $13,203,676 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Repligen by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,477,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,178,000 after purchasing an additional 166,364 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Repligen by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,319,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $256,461,000 after buying an additional 130,709 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,251,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,324,000 after buying an additional 13,120 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,122,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,129,000 after buying an additional 36,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Repligen by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,078,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,605,000 after buying an additional 41,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repligen (RGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.