-$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) This Quarter

Posted by on May 26th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will report earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.87) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Exact Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.67) to ($1.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($1.63). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXAS. Cowen upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet cut Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.71.

NASDAQ EXAS traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $109.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,278,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,613. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.68 and its 200-day moving average is $129.89. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $159.54.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $2,522,171.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 776,736 shares in the company, valued at $101,822,322.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total value of $588,985.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,296,850.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,204 shares of company stock worth $6,472,706 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

