$1.00 EPS Expected for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. Commerce Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 212.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Commerce Bancshares.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.03 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

CBSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

In related news, insider Paul A. Steiner sold 932 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $75,352.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,035.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $411,174.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 861,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,796,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,080 shares of company stock worth $1,743,715. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.4% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,260,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,877. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.55. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commerce Bancshares (CBSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.