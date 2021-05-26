$1.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ingevity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.37. Ingevity posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full-year earnings of $5.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.05 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 15.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS.

NGVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital cut Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ingevity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

In related news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $444,065.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ingevity in the first quarter worth $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingevity in the first quarter worth $113,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ingevity by 453.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingevity in the first quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGVT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.97. 194,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,018. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 2.21. Ingevity has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $89.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

