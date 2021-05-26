$1.72 Million in Sales Expected for Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) to report $1.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Liquidia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $760,000.00 and the highest is $2.31 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full-year sales of $8.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.76 million to $10.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.71 million, with estimates ranging from $7.12 million to $14.41 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Liquidia.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LQDA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Liquidia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 198,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 111,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,499.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Liquidia in the first quarter worth $32,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Liquidia by 225.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 34,779 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Liquidia in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Liquidia by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,137,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 692,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new position in Liquidia in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 25.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LQDA traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $2.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,826. Liquidia has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.08.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and LIQ865, a sustained-release formulation of bupivacaine for the treatment of local post-operative pain.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liquidia (LQDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.