1,000 Shares in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Bought by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 64.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 303,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after buying an additional 118,764 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 47,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.4% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $747,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,254 shares in the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on MGM. Truist increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.56.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director William Warwick Grounds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $136,850.00. Also, Director Mary Chris Jammet sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,299,538 shares of company stock valued at $86,004,393. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM stock traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $43.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,227,597. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.58. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $43.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 2.44.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.