$102.26 Million in Sales Expected for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) will post sales of $102.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for EverQuote’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $102.92 million and the lowest is $101.97 million. EverQuote reported sales of $78.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full-year sales of $439.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $437.20 million to $441.95 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $525.19 million, with estimates ranging from $515.50 million to $550.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow EverQuote.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EVER. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EverQuote presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

EverQuote stock opened at $29.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $848.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.08 and a beta of 1.35. EverQuote has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $63.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.50.

In other EverQuote news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 6,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $310,054.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Shields sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,161.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,424 shares of company stock valued at $3,311,177 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVER. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in EverQuote by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in EverQuote during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in EverQuote by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in EverQuote by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in EverQuote during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EverQuote (EVER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.