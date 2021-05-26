107,460 Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Purchased by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 107,460 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,878,000. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 4.0% of Beck Bode LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,096,212. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $86.16 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $207.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.39.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $755,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at $6,278,274.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,397 shares of company stock valued at $12,290,269 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

