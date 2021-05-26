1,084 Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,815,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 132,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,311,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.38.

Shares of ITW opened at $232.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.00. The firm has a market cap of $73.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.34 and a 12 month high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

