$11.70 Billion in Sales Expected for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) to announce $11.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The Progressive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.15 billion and the highest is $12.17 billion. The Progressive posted sales of $10.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full year sales of $46.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.55 billion to $48.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $51.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.76 billion to $54.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Progressive.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PGR. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

The Progressive stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,026,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,192. The firm has a market cap of $57.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Progressive has a 1 year low of $74.07 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

In other The Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,380 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in The Progressive by 49,353.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305,659 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $606,960,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $817,401,000 after buying an additional 2,116,632 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,084,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,894,000 after buying an additional 1,411,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,357,270,000 after buying an additional 1,384,005 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

