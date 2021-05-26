15,574 Shares in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at about $54,357,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at about $6,329,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at about $580,000. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TIXT stock opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. TELUS International has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $33.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $442.30 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TIXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.30.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

