1,600 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Purchased by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WM traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.85. The stock had a trading volume of 11,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,334. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $100.45 and a one year high of $144.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,395. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $346,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,598 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,078 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

