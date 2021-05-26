1,918 Shares in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Acquired by Apriem Advisors

Apriem Advisors purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PENN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised their target price on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.10.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $10,059,239.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,999,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,987,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -569.53 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

