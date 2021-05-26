1ST Source Bank Invests $276,000 in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

1ST Source Bank bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,048 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $574,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Finally, QV Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 113,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,554,000 after acquiring an additional 18,032 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on THO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total transaction of $619,116.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,498 shares in the company, valued at $5,942,261.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THO traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,197. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 2.37. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.64 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.60%.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

