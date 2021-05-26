1ST Source Bank Purchases New Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

1ST Source Bank purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,981,000. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,025,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,905 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 225.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 922,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,265 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 729,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,613,000 after purchasing an additional 262,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 625,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,103,000 after purchasing an additional 85,396 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGE traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.39. 7,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,869. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.77 and its 200 day moving average is $43.35. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a one year low of $29.62 and a one year high of $47.37.

