1ST Source Bank Reduces Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

1ST Source Bank lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,057 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.8% of 1ST Source Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $11,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DIS traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $177.07. 65,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,641,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $108.02 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.99.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

