2,600 Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,000. Shopify comprises 0.5% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Shopify by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,011,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHOP traded down $2.14 on Wednesday, reaching $1,237.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,847. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $685.00 and a 12-month high of $1,499.75. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $153.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 63.52 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,158.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,155.05.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHOP. Roth Capital raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,530.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC cut their price objective on Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,397.85.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

