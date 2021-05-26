26,069 Shares in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PZZA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

PZZA traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.28. The stock had a trading volume of 13,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.46. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.35 and a twelve month high of $110.33.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.27.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

