$269.80 Million in Sales Expected for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) will post $269.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $262.11 million and the highest estimate coming in at $274.70 million. Pegasystems reported sales of $227.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pegasystems.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

In other news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $114,727.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,074.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total transaction of $695,573.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,414.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEGA opened at $121.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.58. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $89.32 and a fifty-two week high of $148.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of -229.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -8.76%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pegasystems (PEGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.