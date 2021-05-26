$288.56 Million in Sales Expected for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) to post sales of $288.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GDS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $287.27 million to $290.57 million. GDS posted sales of $189.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GDS will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.37.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in GDS by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 20.5% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,124 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,958,000 after acquiring an additional 327,878 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Ocean Arete Ltd. acquired a new stake in GDS in the fourth quarter worth about $7,573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.37. 40,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,905. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.24 and a beta of 1.03. GDS has a 52-week low of $54.55 and a 52-week high of $116.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.79.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

