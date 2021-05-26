$3.39 Million in Sales Expected for Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) to post $3.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.71 million and the lowest is $3.07 million. Accelerate Diagnostics reported sales of $2.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 59.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full year sales of $15.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.52 million to $17.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $37.15 million, with estimates ranging from $29.57 million to $44.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, insider Ron Price sold 6,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $42,466.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,372.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jack Phillips sold 25,064 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $169,432.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,787.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,649 shares of company stock valued at $268,027 in the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 185.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 417.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 7,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

AXDX traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.96. The company had a trading volume of 187 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,752. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.87. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $19.11. The company has a market cap of $424.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.95.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

