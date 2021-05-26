$301.84 Million in Sales Expected for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will post sales of $301.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for UDR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $296.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $307.85 million. UDR reported sales of $305.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UDR from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in UDR by 3.4% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 70,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in UDR in the first quarter valued at about $801,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in UDR in the first quarter valued at about $802,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in UDR in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in UDR by 21.9% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 453,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,876,000 after buying an additional 81,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UDR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.11. 6,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,821,808. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.70 and its 200-day moving average is $41.66. UDR has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $47.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.08%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

