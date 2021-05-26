3,023 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Purchased by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,023 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Medtronic by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,298,927,000 after buying an additional 1,527,582 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,459,976 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,982,000 after buying an additional 473,712 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,733,123,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Medtronic by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.09.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.72. 49,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,572,357. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $87.68 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

