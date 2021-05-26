30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on May 26th, 2021

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

30429 has a one year low of C$5.93 and a one year high of C$7.00.

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$36.19 million for the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of 30429 (TNT.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Dividend History for 30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT)

