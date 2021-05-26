3,162 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Purchased by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,162 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.13% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,229,056. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.63. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61. The company has a market cap of $115.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $796,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,154,548. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $3,648,995.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

