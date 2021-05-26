40,600 Shares in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) Acquired by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 40,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global X China Consumer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X China Consumer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global X China Consumer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Global X China Consumer ETF by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Global X China Consumer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CHIQ traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.96. 532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,956. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.52. Global X China Consumer ETF has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $43.90.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

