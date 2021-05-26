4,411 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Bought by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XSLV. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,404,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of XSLV stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $46.98. The stock had a trading volume of 706 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,507. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.46. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $47.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.