$48.96 Million in Sales Expected for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to post $48.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.10 million and the lowest is $47.50 million. Preferred Bank reported sales of $43.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full year sales of $196.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $190.80 million to $199.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $211.78 million, with estimates ranging from $202.20 million to $218.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.01 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 14.49%.

PFBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

PFBC traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $65.43. The company had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,531. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.93 and a 200-day moving average of $55.16. The company has a market capitalization of $984.72 million, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $69.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.69%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,935,000 after purchasing an additional 156,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

