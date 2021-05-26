521 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Acquired by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 168,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 32,345 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.41.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $642.00 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $258.21 and a fifty-two week high of $669.00. The stock has a market cap of $91.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $626.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $543.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

