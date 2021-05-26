$535.22 Million in Sales Expected for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) to post $535.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TTEC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $530.40 million to $540.04 million. TTEC reported sales of $453.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTEC will report full year sales of $2.21 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $539.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.74 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.86.

NASDAQ TTEC opened at $101.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.69. TTEC has a twelve month low of $39.86 and a twelve month high of $109.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TTEC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in TTEC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in TTEC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in TTEC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in TTEC by 1,885.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

