636,083 Shares in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 636,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,545,000. Shaw Communications makes up approximately 1.0% of Versor Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 548,318.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 411,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,784,000 after acquiring an additional 411,239 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 776,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,194,000 after acquiring an additional 171,274 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,890,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,127,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 1,943,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,567,000 after purchasing an additional 45,511 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shaw Communications stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.88. 25,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,089. Shaw Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0788 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SJR. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.50 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shaw Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.79.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

