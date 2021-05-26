$78.74 Million in Sales Expected for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) will post sales of $78.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for American Public Education’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $79.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $78.30 million. American Public Education reported sales of $82.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full-year sales of $413.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $336.30 million to $455.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $551.05 million, with estimates ranging from $359.00 million to $657.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 7.30%.

APEI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities started coverage on American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,848,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,878,000 after buying an additional 1,071,751 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in American Public Education during the first quarter worth $19,120,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in American Public Education by 2,506.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 556,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,844,000 after acquiring an additional 535,581 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 22.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,830,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,834,000 after purchasing an additional 518,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 179.9% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 739,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,526,000 after purchasing an additional 474,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.01. 6,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,790. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.49. The company has a market cap of $522.97 million, a PE ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.58. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $24.97 and a 12 month high of $41.09.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

