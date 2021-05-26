799 Shares in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Acquired by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 799 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in Coupa Software by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Coupa Software by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 264,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,386,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coupa Software by 1,333.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,506 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coupa Software by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.31. The company had a trading volume of 26,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,144. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $253.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.98. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.66 and a 12 month high of $377.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of -92.16 and a beta of 1.44.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COUP shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $357.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.25.

In related news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.98, for a total transaction of $778,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 3,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total value of $994,357.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,585.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,591 shares of company stock worth $43,761,441. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.